Moscow will be able to return to normal life in May. Such terms were predicted by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”.

The mayor is convinced that the decline in the incidence of coronavirus may begin earlier. In his opinion, stable dynamics and a decrease in the incidence will be visible already at the end of January-February.

“But in order to feel completely confident – this is the month of May,” concluded Sobyanin.

Earlier, the mayor announced relief for Muscovites who have been ill with COVID-19. At the moment, the project is under development, the authors are consulting with experts. It is assumed that the system will allow you to have certain benefits in city institutions, organizations, in travel on transport.

Sobyanin added that some of the relevant decisions will be made by the authorities next week. He stressed that social cards will be unblocked for students when distance learning ends, and for retirees after they are vaccinated against coronavirus.