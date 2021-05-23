Moscow has adequately coped with the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. So the success of the capital in the fight against the spread of infection was assessed by the mayor of the city Sergei Sobyanin in an interview on the TV channel “Russia-1”. RIA News…

According to the mayor, Moscow coped with the pandemic no worse than other major cities in the world, and even surpassed them in some respects. “Taking into account the fact that we had fewer restrictions, less lockdown, the economy suffered less, then I think that it is better,” the mayor said.

Sobyanin noted the well-coordinated work of the entire system, which allowed the city to continue to live a normal life. In particular, Moscow doctors, as well as workers of social and transport services, made their contribution to this, the mayor said.

Earlier in May, Sobyanin urged Muscovites to actively vaccinate against coronavirus amid the pandemic. He recalled that in order to achieve population immunity, 70 percent of the population must have antibodies.