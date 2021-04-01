Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin opened two new stations on the Big Circle Line (BCL) of the Moscow Metro – Narodnoe Opolchenie and Mnevniki. Reported on Thursday, April 1, the agency “Moscow”…

“We are launching two metro stations in Khoroshevo-Mnevniki today. The Bolshoi Moscow District received two metro stations for the first time, and the Bolshoi Ring Metro Line has grown with two more stations. In total, now the BCL has 12 stations, there is very little left – to build 19 more, ”said the mayor.

Sobyanin also said that the new stations will move about 40 thousand passengers daily, and in the future – 90 thousand.

The first section of the BCL opened on February 26, 2018. It is planned to complete its construction in full by the end of 2022. There will be 31 stations on the line. Its length will be almost 70 kilometers – thus the BCL will become the longest metro line in the capital.

