Work on the construction of a transport interchange at the intersection of the Lyublinskaya Street backup and the southern direction of the Moscow High-Speed ​​Diameter (MSD) has been completed, the new interchange was opened by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, reported on October 10 website mayor and government of the capital of Russia.

He noted that a complex facility was being commissioned.

“Thus, transport accessibility of five districts of the South-Eastern Administrative District is improved. In the future, the road will be built to the Third Ring Road and will pass by the Southern Port. This is the territory for the construction of a new business center and residential areas,” Sobyanin said.

Construction of the transport interchange at the intersection of the Lyublinskaya Street backup and the southern direction of the MSD began in December 2020, the work was completed a month ahead of schedule.

“Four kilometers of roads were built and reconstructed at the interchange, including an overpass of the main route across the MCD-2 railway tracks and four overpass ramps,” Sobyanin noted in his Telegram channel.

Specialists reconstructed the adjacent road network, put in order more than 1.3 km of roads, including Shosseynaya, Kurskaya, Kubanskaya, Krasnodarskaya and Stavropolskaya streets, as well as a section of Projected Passage No. 1797 from Krasnodarskaya to Stavropolskaya streets.

As part of the improvement, the builders laid out 9.5 hectares of lawns and planted about 3.4 thousand trees and shrubs. Also, during the work, 78 km of utility lines were updated.

The creation of an alternative route between the districts will reduce vehicle mileage to seven km.

Earlier, on September 11, a new road from Troitsk to Shcherbinka was opened in New Moscow. It will allow drivers to get from one county to another in just 20 minutes.

By the end of 2027, they plan to build over 500 km of roads in New Moscow. Since the beginning of 2023, 33 km of new highways have opened here.

On September 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin opened a section of the M-12 Vostok highway from Moscow to Arzamas in the Nizhny Novgorod region.