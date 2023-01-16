Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin opened a section of the Moscow High-Speed ​​Diameter (MSD) from Pokrovskaya Street to Zeninskoye Highway, reports press office metropolitan city hall. It is known that this site is located outside the Moscow Ring Road.

“The Moscow High-Speed ​​Diameter in the north is connected to the road to St. Petersburg, and in the east it should be connected to the new highway to Kazan, which is being built by federal builders, and this route should already come to Moscow by September. We, in turn, must bring the Moscow High-Speed ​​Diameter to this highway, these are three sections, ”said the mayor.

According to him, on Monday, January 16, the main section was opened, the two remaining sections will be commissioned in September. Thus, the Petersburg and Nizhny Novgorod highways will be connected through the Moscow High-Speed ​​Diameter.

The press service of the mayor of the city noted that for the convenience of pedestrians and the safe crossing of the highway, two underground passages were built near the Zenin highway and the Zenino gardening non-profit partnership. In addition, the territory adjacent to the MSD was landscaped, and special screens were installed to reduce the noise level.

