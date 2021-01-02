Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that more than 100 thousand Muscovites have signed up for vaccination against coronavirus, and about 50 thousand have already been vaccinated before the start of the New Year holidays.

IN interview The mayor of the capital said to the Russia-1 TV channel that, in his opinion, the number of people wishing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Moscow will increase. Sobyanin also believes that it is impossible to defeat the pandemic without vaccination.

Sobyanin spoke about the difficulties arising in the organization of vaccination. So, according to him, the coronavirus vaccine requires special transportation, maintenance and storage. In addition, everyone who wants to be vaccinated undergoes a mandatory medical examination.

The Moscow Mayor also told reporters about the progress in financing the capital’s healthcare system. According to Sobyanin, at the moment about one million square meters. m are under construction, hundreds of thousands of square meters are being reconstructed, in addition, medical institutions receive new equipment and access to modern technologies.

In conclusion, Sergei Sobyanin noted that Moscow suffered the brunt of the pandemic, but the capital held out and provided decent medical care to all Muscovites.

Earlier, the city authorities answered the main questions of the citizens about vaccination against coronavirus infection, detailed answers were published on official website mayor and government of Moscow.

We would like to remind that today in the capital there are 70 vaccination centers on the basis of city adult polyclinics. The centers will continue to admit patients also during the New Year and Christmas holidays.