Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin made a recommendatory home regime for people over 65 and with chronic diseases. This is reported on his website…

The mayor also announced the unblocking of social cards. The decision will come into force on March 8.

At the same time, Sobyanin recalled that elderly Muscovites and those with chronic diseases are at risk. “So please, if possible, refrain from traveling,” he said.

On February 25, Sobyanin allowed the relaxation of restrictions for Muscovites from risk groups. According to him, the incidence has decreased in the city. He also expressed hope that the elderly residents of the capital will continue to vaccinate.

At the end of January, Sobyanin issued a decree lifting the ban on restaurants and other entertainment establishments after 23:00, leaving in force the rules for seating guests established by Rospotrebnadzor. Before that, museums, libraries and other cultural institutions were allowed to work in Moscow, and students of colleges, sports schools and institutions of additional education returned to full-time education.