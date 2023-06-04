Advantages of metro cars from the Moscow-2020 series listed in his Telegram channel, the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin.

“The metro received the 1000th carriage of the most modern Moscow-2020 train. This model walks along the Circle Line and BKL. The first such car entered the line in October 2020. New lineups arrive every month. Their share during this time increased from 59 to 71 percent,” said the mayor. He added that about 300 more cars of this series will be purchased this year.

Among the advantages of such cars, Sobyanin attributed powerful air conditioners with an air disinfection system, wide doors and inter-car passages, enlarged information screens and console displays under the ceiling, interior lighting in line color and adaptive lighting.

The mayor noted that the manufacturer is constantly improving the Moscow-2020 cars, taking into account the wishes of users. So, now the seats in them began to be covered with durable and non-marking fabric, and additional handrails for passengers with limited mobility were installed at the first doors of the head cars.

Earlier, Sobyanin spoke about the unique transportation service “On the way” to the TiNAO worth 56 rubles.