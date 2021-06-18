Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the introduction in the capital of restrictions on attending public events. About it reported on the official website of the mayor.

According to him, from Friday, June 18, up to a thousand citizens will be able to attend the entertainment events. The mayor noted that he was forced to resort to similar measures in connection with numerous violations of sanitary and epidemiological requirements. “I didn’t want to do this, but I have to,” he said.

“This means that theaters and cinemas will be able to work. And we will stop mass entertainment events for a while. Dance floors and fan zones for fans will also have to be closed, ”Sobyanin explained.

Earlier on June 17, the mayor of the capital said that the situation with the coronavirus in Moscow is rapidly deteriorating. He added that the dynamics of the spread of infection in the metropolis was unexpected, since more than 60 percent of the townspeople have immunity.

In this regard, the Moscow authorities are very close to introducing additional decisions on coronavirus restrictions, Sobyanin said. “We are very close to tougher decisions – temporary, but tough decisions on restrictions,” he stressed.