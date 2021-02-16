Mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin inspected a new building on Kubinka Street, transferred for settlement under the renovation program.

The mayor, addressing the new settlers, said that this house was one of the first to be designed according to the renovation standard. According to Sobyanin, there is not a single refusal for this house.

The new building has 99 apartments. At the entrance there are two elevators – a passenger and a freight one, which can take you down to the underground parking for 57 cars. On the non-residential ground floor there are technical rooms, a concierge room and a room for prams, bicycles and scooters.

The peculiarity of the new building is “smart” common house and apartment-based utility metering devices with automatic data transfer to city information systems.

The head of the capital noted that the Mozhaisky district is actively developing. In recent years, many infrastructure projects have been implemented, traffic has been opened on a new departure highway – General Dorokhov Avenue.

This year, within the framework of the “My District” program, work is underway to increase the transport accessibility of the Mozhaisky District. The construction of the Mozhaiskaya and Davydkovo metro stations is in the active stage.