School holidays will be increased to two weeks to reduce the incidence of coronavirus, kindergartens will continue to work as usual, the corresponding decrees have been published on the official website Mayor of Moscow.

It is clarified that at present, children make up a significant part of those infected with coronavirus, often asymptomatic, while the virus is easily transmitted to other family members, who are much more ill.

To reduce the dynamics of morbidity, this time should be used to maintain health.

“On the recommendation of sanitary doctors, taking into account the fall rise in colds and the growth of identified diseases with covid, I decided to increase the duration of the autumn holidays to two weeks and spend them at the same time in all schools – from 5 to 18 October”, – wrote Sobyanin on his blog.

As the head of the city noted, it is not planned to introduce distance learning during the holidays, but the Moscow e-school can be used to repeat the material. Sobyanin also drew the parents’ attention to the fact that it is optimal to spend two weeks in the country or at home, and for walks to choose the nearest park or playground. In addition, in public places it remains necessary to use masks and gloves to protect against infection.