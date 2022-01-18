Remote work for 30 percent of employees has been extended in Moscow until April 1 due to the spread of omicron. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced this on his personal site.

At the same time, the mayor of Moscow noted that he recommends, where possible, transfer as many employees as possible to remote work.

“This measure works well, reducing the density of people in public transport and office buildings. And it is clearly premature to abandon it,” the mayor added.

Also, until April 1, it was decided to extend the home regime for people over 60 years old and chronically ill.

Earlier, the mayor of Moscow predicted a two-fold increase in infections in the capital over the next two weeks. Such dynamics is associated with the spread of the omicron strain.