The improvement and reorganization of the housing and communal complex saved the capital from many foci of coronavirus. This was announced on Friday, September 4, by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

“The elimination of wild markets and stalls has rid the city of many hotbeds of infection. Wide sidewalks made it easier for people to maintain social distance, “Sobyanin wrote in his blog…

He noted that many complaints can be made against the work of the state budgetary institution Zhilischnik, but they coped with the disinfection of the housing stock in a pandemic.

“In recent years, the concept of urban health has been gaining popularity in the world – the creation of cities that help their residents to maintain and improve health. As the extreme experience of the pandemic has shown, Moscow already today largely meets the standards of a city of health, “Sobyanin emphasized.

At the same time, Sobyanin warned that in the fall, Moscow may face a complication of the situation with coronavirus infection due to the beginning of the school year and the return of people from their summer cottages.

At the end of August, Sobyanin said that it would be possible to finally defeat the coronavirus in a maximum of six months.

