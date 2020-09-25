The measures introduced in connection with the increase in the incidence of coronavirus in Moscow are associated with the need to slow down the spread of the virus, explained Metropolitan Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on his blog.

“In the spring of this year, the transition to a remote location helped significantly reduce the number of passengers in public transport. We have slowed the spread of the coronavirus and saved thousands of lives. You should do the same today, ”he said.

Sobyanin noted that the current restrictions are advisory in nature. Elderly people will not be fined for violation of self-isolation, they will not be blocked by social cards. Pensioners are free to go for walks and exercise in the fresh air. At the same time, for the absence of a mask, they may not be allowed to enter the store and even be fined. “I turned to the police leadership with a request to refrain from applying measures of responsibility to the elderly. This will help avoid misunderstandings, ”the mayor said.

Working pensioners will receive sick leave centrally at the request of employers. Citizens with chronic diseases need to call the hotline at 8-495-870-45-09 to obtain a certificate.

Earlier, Sergei Sobyanin called on Muscovites with chronic diseases and residents over 65 to reduce contacts and, if possible, stay at home due to the increase in the number of infections. The city is building up its bed capacity in case of an increase in the number of hospitalized with COVID-19.