Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin discussed the philosophy of the city’s development with residents of the northeast of the capital. He announced this in his blog…

“Moscow is the largest city in Europe and one of the largest cities in the world. We are embedded in the whole world, ”Sobyanin wrote. He also expressed the opinion that if a city cannot compete with other world cities, then it begins to lose its future.

“Therefore, we simply have to be better than others,” the mayor concluded. In addition, he posted a video of his speech.

Earlier, Sobyanin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) said that the capital’s authorities are building a new paradigm of the city, making it a “city of love”. The mayor called this process similar to the building of communism during the Soviet era, when people were driven by an idea and desire.

