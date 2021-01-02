In Moscow, the number of residents vaccinated against coronavirus has reached 50 thousand. It was revealed by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin in an interview with the Russia 1 TV channel, available on the mayor’s page in “In contact with”…

According to Sobyanin, in recent days more than ten thousand citizens are registered for vaccination every day. “Today, about 100 thousand have signed up and about 50 thousand have been vaccinated. And this is on the eve of the New Year! And what will happen after? ” – stressed the mayor. He expressed confidence that the number of people wishing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Moscow will increase.

The capital’s mayor recalled that immunization of the population is the only way to defeat the coronavirus pandemic. “We will either be sick endlessly, or we will get vaccinated and, well, just like from seasonal flu, we will experience all these seasonal fluctuations,” Sobyanin said. At the same time, he noted that vaccination against coronavirus is not an easy process, since the drug requires special transportation, maintenance, storage. In addition, physicians must additionally examine those wishing to be vaccinated.

The vaccination campaign against coronavirus started in Moscow on December 5. First of all, they invited teachers, employees of city services, and medical workers to be vaccinated. On December 11, the vaccination campaign was extended to employees of the MFC, culture, as well as employees of trade and services. Workers in transport, energy, industry and media have been eligible for vaccination.

On December 29, the capital has expanded the list of categories for priority vaccination against COVID-19. The registration was opened for construction workers and college and university students over 18 years old. A day earlier, the list included workers in the housing sector, catering, sports and law enforcement, as well as volunteers of non-profit and religious organizations and Muscovites over 60 years old.

In Russia, over the past day, 27,039 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected. Most cases were recorded in Moscow (5907), St. Petersburg (3746) and the Moscow region (1568). In total, since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, the infection has been registered in 3,186,336 residents. Over the entire period, 2,580,138 people were cured, another 57,555 patients died.