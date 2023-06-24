Sobyanin: due to the difficult situation, June 26 was declared a non-working day in Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin declared June 26 a non-working day in Moscow. He wrote about this in Telegram.

This decision was made in connection with the anti-terrorist operation regime introduced in Moscow, the mayor of the capital explained.

Working on June 26 will be for authorities and enterprises of a continuous cycle and the military-industrial complex, as well as city services.

Sobyanin urged citizens to refrain from traveling around the city and warned of a possible blocking of traffic “in separate quarters and on separate roads.”

Earlier in Moscow, the school graduation ball scheduled for June 24 at the Kremlin Palace was canceled. School proms and a citywide prom in Gorky Park were also rescheduled. The events were postponed due to the counter-terrorist operation regime introduced in the Russian capital.