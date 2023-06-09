Sergei Sobyanin expressed hope for the support of Muscovites in the election of the mayor of Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced his decision to run for this post in the upcoming elections. About this mayor informed on your blog.

“I have decided to run for mayor of Moscow again. The decision is not easy and very responsible. We are going through a difficult period in our history. And we need all the experience, knowledge, all the forces to direct to overcome difficulties with dignity and come out victorious, ”said the mayor of the capital.

Sergei Sobyanin thanked the United Russia party for nominating him as mayor and expressed hope for the support of Moscow residents.

Earlier, TASS, citing Secretary of the General Council of the United Russia party Andrei Turchak, reported that the current mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, was nominated for the post of mayor in the upcoming elections. According to Turchak, “United Russia in Moscow must ensure the victory of their candidate.” He also wished Sobyanin victory in the elections.