Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin congratulated the residents of the capital on Victory Day and wished the veterans health and longevity, as well as love from loved ones. The mayor’s congratulation was published on May 9 in his personal blog.

“On this holiday, I sincerely wish our dear war veterans and home front workers health and longevity! May every day be warmed with love and attention of your family and friends! Happy holiday, friends! Happy Victory Day! ”- said the mayor.

Sobyanin noted that 76 years have passed since the victory in the Great Patriotic War, and this is a whole life presented to the Russians by front-line soldiers and home front workers.

“It is almost impossible for us, born in peacetime, to imagine what our fathers and grandfathers and great-grandfathers went through. But remembering their feat, we ourselves become stronger, we understand our history better, we are proud of our country and its past, without which the future is impossible, ”he said.

Earlier on the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Russians. The Russian leader noted the merits of the veterans and home front workers, emphasized the decisive role of the Soviet people in the victory over fascism and stressed that Victory Day will forever remain a sacred holiday for the country.

In 2021, the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War is celebrated. On this occasion, in many cities of Russia and other post-Soviet countries, solemn events are held, including military parades.

More than 12.5 thousand people marched across Red Square as part of the Victory Day parade in Moscow this year. Also in the main parade were involved 190 models of equipment, 76 aircraft and helicopters.