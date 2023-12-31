Mayor Sobyanin wished Muscovites health and loving people nearby in 2024

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin congratulated Muscovites on the New Year. The video message was published in his Telegram-channel.

As the mayor noted, in the past year 2023, “there was a lot of anxiety and worry about the fate of Moscow and Russia,” a lot had to be done to strengthen the economy and ensure the security of both the city and the country. Sobyanin called the past year successful, “despite all the worries.”

The mayor also thanked Muscovites for their courage, hard work and support. He expressed confidence that 2024 will bring new achievements and victories. Sobyanin wished the residents of the capital health and longevity, prosperity and prosperity, joy from children and grandchildren, as well as loved ones and loving people nearby.