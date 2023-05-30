Sobyanin: as a result of the UAV attack, minor damage occurred in several buildings

Several buildings in Moscow were damaged in an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the capital. The drone attack was confirmed by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

For safety reasons, during the work of emergency services, measures were taken to evacuate residents of several entrances in two houses that were hit by a UAV Sergei SobyaninMayor of Moscow

Mayor notedthat immediately after the end of the work of special services, residents will be able to return to their apartments.

It is known that emergency services are working at the crash site of the downed UAVs. The mayor did not specify how many houses were damaged in the attack.

Mayor notedthat no one was seriously hurt. According to him, at the moment, two people from the residents of the houses damaged by the UAV have applied for medical help. Nobody needed hospitalization, the necessary assistance was provided on the spot.

Sobyanin urged to trust only official sources of information and not to disseminate unverified information.

The work of air defense was also confirmed in the suburbs

The Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov confirmed the attack of drones on the territory of the region.

“This morning, residents of some areas of the Moscow region could hear the sounds of explosions – this is our [противовоздушная оборона] air defense. On approaching Moscow, several drones were shot down,” he said.

The head of the region added that all emergency services are working, and also asked residents to remain calm.

The Ministry of Defense told the details of repelling the attack of Ukrainian drones

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the information about the drone attack, calling it a terrorist attack.

The military department clarified that Moscow was attacked by eight Ukrainian drones, all of them shot down.

Three drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare (EW), five were shot down by the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun system (ZRPK) in the Moscow region, the ministry added.

Earlier it was reported that about 25 drones could be used in the attack, but this was not officially confirmed.

Related materials:

Drones damaged houses in New Moscow and in the south-west of the capital

According to preliminary data, first there was an explosion in a high-rise building in the Novomoskovsky district of Moscow on Atlasova Street. The reason could be the UAV.

It was clarified that fragments similar to parts of a drone were found at the site of the emergency. At the time of the explosion, two adults and a five-year-old child were in the apartment on the 25th floor. They managed to evacuate on their own. Emergency services are currently on the scene.

Two more houses in the south-west of the capital were damaged by drones. One drone crashed into a residential building on Profsoyuznaya Street, it hit the window of an apartment on the 16th floor. According to eyewitnesses, fragments of the BLPA remained on the ground.

Later it became known about the damage to the house on Leninsky Prospekt. The UAV flew into the apartment on the 14th floor. In this case, the explosive devices carried by the apparatus did not detonate. The owners of the affected apartment said that the incident occurred around 04:20. The room was destroyed, part of the drone still lies on the pavement.

Eyewitnesses spoke about the sounds of explosions, similar to the work of air defense. Drones were shot down over Istra and New Riga

Residents of Odintsovo, Nemchinovka and Barvikha near Moscow spoke about the sounds of explosions in the early morning. According to eyewitnesses, they were heard in many settlements. It was indicated that, presumably, this was the work of air defense systems.

It was alleged that several UAVs were shot down over Istra. In addition, eyewitnesses reported a destroyed drone flying towards Moscow from Novaya Riga, as well as five downed drones over Rublyovka in the Moscow region.