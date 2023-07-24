Sobyanin said there were no victims after the UAV hit two non-residential buildings in Moscow

Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin Telegramchannel confirmed drone strikes on two non-residential buildings in Moscow.

“Today, at about four o’clock in the morning, drone strikes on two non-residential buildings were recorded,” the head of the city said.

Sobyanin specified that there were no serious damages and no casualties, all operational services were working on the spot.

One drone crashed into a building on Komsomolsky Prospekt in Moscow, not far from the Ministry of Defense. Fragments of a Ukrainian drone were found near the building. Glass was shattered in the room. Capital Deptrans announced the blocking of traffic along Komsomolsky Prospekt from the city center towards the region.

The second drone allegedly attacked a high-rise building on Likhachev Avenue. There was an explosion in the building.