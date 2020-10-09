Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin questioned the objectivity of the idea that over time, the coronavirus became less aggressive and began to weaken. He told about this on the air of Channel One.

“There is such a theory that now COVID has become less dangerous and now they get sick more easily. In my opinion, this is not very objective, ”the mayor commented.

According to him, the proportion of those infected with a severe course of the disease has not decreased over time.

Sobyanin noted that the city authorities do not want to close the city because of the pandemic, so as not to hit the economy. He stressed that this would be a last resort. The mayor added that next week will be decisive in terms of deciding on the need for new restrictions.

Due to the coronavirus, reduced travel for schoolchildren, retirees and chronically ill people has been suspended in Moscow. Residents over 65 are recommended to stay at home, employers – to transfer 30 percent of employees to remote work. Autumn school holidays have been extended to two weeks. These measures reduced passenger traffic in public transport by 10-11 percent, which the authorities regarded as an insufficient result.