Moscow is prepared for a essential flip of occasions, however it’s value filtering the “stream of rumors” associated to the introduction of latest restrictions because of the coronavirus. This was introduced on September 6 by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin.

“They all the time frighten us with one thing, that is our life. We have to filter this stream of all types of rumors and hypothesis and reside an actual life. Some essential scenario will come up, we are going to react to it. However you should not bury your self upfront and say “horror-horror”. Let’s be extra optimistic, ”he mentioned on the air of the TV channel NTV…

On the eve, Sobyanin mentioned that there isn’t any second wave of coronavirus unfold within the Russian areas, and what’s taking place now could be a continuation of the primary wave.

In whole, because the starting of the epidemic, 1,025,505 COVID-19 instances have been recognized within the nation, writes “Gazeta.ru”… The variety of recovered reached 840 949, 17 820 deaths have been recorded.

