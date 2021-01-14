Moscow schoolchildren from grades 1 to 11 will return to full-time education from January 18, the remote format is canceled. This was announced by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin on his website…

Students’ transport cards will be activated again, he said. “The risk of increased morbidity among schoolchildren is still very high,” the mayor said. If at least one case of the disease is detected, Sobyanin added, the entire class will be temporarily transferred to distance learning.

Distance learning for universities, colleges, institutions of additional education and sports schools continues until January 21.

Earlier, Sobyanin announced the start of vaccination against coronavirus of new groups of the population, including scientists, managers and social workers from non-profit organizations.