Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin canceled mandatory self-isolation for people over 65 and those with chronic diseases. This is reported on his website…

He also announced the unblocking of social cards. The decision will come into force on March 8.

Sobyanin recalled that elderly Muscovites and those with chronic diseases are at risk, and urged them to refrain from traveling if possible. “And if you really go somewhere, then first of all to the vaccination points to get vaccinated and protect yourself,” he added.

The mayor explained that the activity of citizens is growing with good dynamics, and there are more and more passengers in public transport.

And our grandparents, people of the older generation who are on self-isolation, increasingly turn to us and say: “When will you let us out of the house? When will you unlock social cards so we can ride? We all understand, of course, and we will not rush headlong into the metro, but still we should have such an opportunity “ Sergei Sobyanin

According to Sobyanin, the incidence of coronavirus infection in Moscow is decreasing every week. The number of detected cases is almost five times lower compared to the peaks at the end of 2020. The prevalence of COVID-19 in hospitalizations and other indicators has decreased two to three times.

On February 26, Sobyanin said that Moscow has overcome the most terrible stage of the pandemic and is ready for new challenges: “Even if something happens, we are already different. We know how to treat, we know how to fight this infection, we know what to do. “

A new wave of coronavirus in Moscow is no longer possible, says immunologist Vladislav Zhemchugov. According to him, there is no one to get sick in the city, since everyone was in contact with the virus either in a clinically expressed or asymptomatic form, or were vaccinated.

At the end of January, Sergei Sobyanin allowed restaurants and other entertainment establishments to operate after 23:00, leaving in force the seating rules set by Rospotrebnadzor. Before that, restrictions on the work of museums, libraries and other cultural institutions were lifted in Moscow, and students of colleges, sports schools and institutions of additional education returned to full-time education.