Mass vaccination against coronavirus infection will be available for Moscow residents from December to January. Mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin wrote about this on Monday, October 19, in your personal blog.

“In November, Moscow plans to receive the first, more or less large batches of coronavirus vaccine. In December-January, we will start mass vaccination of the population, ”the mayor said.

According to Sobyanin, the mass vaccination will bring the capital a final victory over the pandemic.

The fact that a massive supply of vaccines against coronavirus is planned in the last days of November, said the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko on October 15. He clarified that the country has already begun vaccination of people at risk for COVID-19, such as doctors and security forces.

To date, two vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in Russia. The first COVID-19 vaccine in the country and in the world was registered on August 11. The drug was developed by the specialists of the Gamaleya Center and named “Sputnik V”. The registration of the second vaccine became known on October 14. The drug was named “EpiVacCorona”, its development was carried out by the state scientific center “Vector”.

