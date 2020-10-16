In Moscow, about 1 million people have switched to telecommuting. Such data on Thursday, October 15, was provided by the mayor of the city Sergei Sobyanin.

He also noted that citizens over 65 years old responsibly comply with the prescription for self-isolation. According to Sobyanin, thanks to this, the passenger traffic in Moscow’s public transport decreased by 39% compared to last year.

“Today, about a million people have switched to telecommuting. Citizens 65+ plus chronically ill Muscovites also heard a lot in the majority, we see their minimal movement around the city, in the metro, in ground public transport. If we compare with last year, we clearly know how much it was, somewhere in the 39% decline, “- he said on the air of the TV channel” Russia 1 “.

In general, according to Sobyanin, Muscovites have become more responsible in compliance with restrictive measures, in particular the mask and glove regime.

“Our observance of the mask regime has radically changed to what it was, let’s say, a month ago, when there was complete nihilism,” he said.

Earlier on the same day, the Moscow depot, referring to the order of the chief sanitary doctor of the city, Elena Andreeva, warned that passengers in the city would no longer be allowed into public transport without masks and gloves.

Also on Thursday it became known that since October 19, a system for identifying visitors by QR code is being introduced in nightclubs, bars, discos and similar entertainment venues in Moscow. According to the relevant decree of Sobyanin, from this date, employees and visitors will be able to enter establishments that are open from 0:00 to 6:00, subject to the registration of a phone number.

Due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus in the capital, on October 1, the mayor announced the introduction of a remote work mode for 30% of employees of capital companies from October 5 to October 28. The next day, the head of the Main Control Department of the city of Moscow, Yevgeny Efimov, said that the city authorities recommend transferring up to 50% of employees to remote work.

According to the headquarters, today in Moscow identified 347,946 cases of coronavirus. 5796 patients died, 268 423 recovered.

Current information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Hotline phone: 8 (800) 2000-112.