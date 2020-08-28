The coronavirus epidemic in Russia will end within six months, that is, by February-March 2021. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin named such a term. RIA News…

“I am sure that within, well, literally a few months, maybe six months at most, we will finally defeat the coronavirus,” the mayor said.

According to him, to defeat the infection, Russian and foreign scientists are actively working to create effective vaccines, drugs and technologies. Sobyanin expressed confidence that analogs of the first domestic vaccine created by the staff of the Gamaleya Center will soon appear.

Earlier, Mikhail Paltsev, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Director of the Center for Immunology and Molecular Biomedicine at Moscow State University, said that Russians would be able to return to normal life next summer. He noted that historically, viral pandemics pass in three stages, after which they fade. According to this logic, the second wave is expected in the fall, the third will be in the spring. During this time, collective immunity will be formed.