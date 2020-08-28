Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the end of the coronavirus epidemic in Russia – he is sure that this will happen “within literally a few months,” maybe six. Writes about it RIA News…

Sobyanin said that both Russian and foreign scientists are involved in the fight against coronavirus. They create effective drugs and technologies. He also expressed confidence that analogues of the world’s first vaccine registered in Russia will soon appear.

In early August, Sobyanin said that the situation with the coronavirus in the capital has been stable for two months, although the city has completely opened the movement of residents and restored 91 percent of traffic.

At the same time, the mayor announced the extension of the mask regime for the “coming months”, the corresponding requirements were established by Rospotrebnadzor. Personal protective equipment will have to be used in the metro, surface public transport, catering establishments and trade establishments. Sobyanin explained that such measures are needed so that the capital’s establishments can work.

The Moscow authorities do not intend to introduce new restrictions in the city from September 15 due to the coronavirus, Sobyanin called information about this rumors. Classes in the capital’s schools will begin as usual, but there will be no traditional rulers on September 1.

Muscovites who have reached the age of majority were given the opportunity to participate in the third phase of clinical trials of a Russian vaccine against coronavirus. Anyone will be able to apply, provided that the citizen has no symptoms of an acute respiratory infection or has not previously contracted the coronavirus. Sobyanin explained that the research will help to obtain a permanent registration certificate for the Russian vaccine. The study participants will be under medical supervision for six months.

Despite the fact that the Ministry of Education refused the proposal to postpone the academic year and it will begin on September 1, classes will be held according to the new rules due to the epidemiological situation in the country.

In some regions, like in Moscow, the ceremonial lines on September 1 were canceled, somewhere they will be left only for first graders and graduates. There will not be a single call to the lesson and from the lesson – for each class they will introduce their own schedule of rest and meals. To prevent children from piling up at the doors, schools will open additional entrances to buildings, and, if possible, separate classrooms will be assigned to classes. Parents will not be allowed to go to schools freely – they will only be able to enter an educational institution if necessary, and meetings will be held online. When a hotbed of coronavirus appears, schools will decide for themselves whether to introduce quarantine.

Despite the fact that Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova reported to President Vladimir Putin about the persistent trend of stabilization of the situation with coronavirus in the country, the Russian leader reminded citizens that the infection has not gone anywhere. To date, the country has identified 980 405 cases of infection in 85 regions.

Putin said that a second vaccine will appear in the country in September, “a wonderful drug that will help people a lot.” The Vector Center is working on it. The President did not rule out the competition between the drug and the existing domestic vaccine due to their safety and effectiveness.

The President added that the existing Russian vaccine is registered in strict accordance with the laws of the country. He also talked about how his daughter decided to take part in a vaccine trial on herself – according to him, she simply said that she wanted to do it as a volunteer. Now she feels well, Putin said.

We did this in strict accordance with Russian law. And the Russian law is in full compliance with world practice and regulatory regulation, which is applied in other countries. We have passed both preclinical and clinical trials, on animals, on volunteers. Russian President Vladimir Putin

On August 27, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko announced that the first Russian vaccine began to enter the civilian circulation – it is supplied to hospitals as part of the third phase of the study. He called the drug a worthy weapon and urged to bring the fight against infection to its logical conclusion. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that compulsory vaccination of Russians was out of the question.

Putin announced the registration of the first Russian vaccine on August 11, the drug was developed by the Gamaleya Center, it was named Sputnik V. Its production was launched on 15 August. The first will be vaccinated by doctors and citizens from risk groups, and around the middle of September will begin mass vaccination of Russians.