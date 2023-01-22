Moscow has created one of the world’s largest electric bus fleets in four years. On January 22, he stated this in his blog mayor of the capital Sergey Sobyanin.

“At the end of last year, the number of electric buses on the streets of Moscow reached 1,050 units. Moscow electric buses serve 79 routes. In 2022, they carried more than 117 million passengers, and in total since the start of work – more than 276 million people, ”he said.

Sobyanin said that thanks to Moscow, a new branch of mechanical engineering was created in Russia – the production of electric buses. So, in 2021, KamAZ opened an assembly plant in the capital at the Sokolniki car repair and construction plant.

“Today, about 8.5 thousand people are employed in the production of electric buses. And thanks to the fact that we buy cars under life cycle contracts, when for 15 years the manufacturer completely takes over the maintenance, these jobs are well protected from possible business fluctuations,” the mayor said.

In 2023-2024, Moscow plans to purchase about a thousand electric buses, almost doubling their fleet.

Earlier, on November 30, the head of Mosgortrans, Nikolai Asaul, at the BW Expo-2022 bus exhibition, said that in 2023, extra-large-capacity electric buses will be purchased for Moscow. They will operate on compensatory city routes.