Everybody will overlook in regards to the coronavirus pandemic in a 12 months and a half. On September 8, talking on the Moscow Monetary Discussion board, this was introduced by the capital’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

“When you’re on this epicenter of the disaster, you assume that all the pieces is all the pieces, now, after which how? Consider me, we’ll launch a mass vaccine, many of the inhabitants will probably be vaccinated, we’ll face different issues and different challenges, ”he stated. TASS…

Earlier on Tuesday, Sobyanin stated that the capital’s authorities didn’t plan to introduce severe restrictions within the fall and winter if the epidemiological state of affairs within the metropolis deteriorated.

Over the previous day, one other 1,250 sufferers have recovered from coronavirus in Moscow, over your complete interval of the epidemic, docs have cured greater than 223 thousand individuals.

On September 5, Sobyanin stated that mass vaccination in opposition to coronavirus within the metropolis is deliberate on the finish of this 12 months – early subsequent. The day earlier than, the primary batch of coronavirus vaccine arrived at three polyclinics within the capital – No. 2, 220 and 62.

The world’s first COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, was registered in Russia on August 11.

