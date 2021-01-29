Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the next stage of lifting the restrictive measures in the city, introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, will depend on the citizens’ compliance with the current epidemiological requirements.

“It largely depends on how we will comply with sanitary safety measures, but still a fragile dynamic … Then we will look at the situation. Unfortunately, a large number of people are still in the hospital in serious condition, ”he said on the air of“ Russia 24 ”.

The mayor stressed that, first of all, those restrictive measures that relate to the economy are being lifted in the capital, since the well-being and psychological state of the townspeople, as well as the city budget and the development of the capital, depend on them.

Earlier on the same day, Sobyanin said that more than half of the capital’s residents had already suffered a coronavirus infection.

On the eve of the Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova said that a steady decline in the incidence of coronavirus has been observed in the capital. According to her, the number of hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 is decreasing.

On January 27, Sobyanin announced the lifting of restrictions on the operation of catering establishments, nightclubs, bars, discos, karaoke, bowling alleys and other organizations in the recreation and entertainment industry from 23:00 to 6:00 in connection with the improvement in the situation with the coronavirus.

At the same time, institutions are still required to comply with all safety rules established by Rospotrebnadzor.

In addition, the city is no longer required to transfer at least 30% of employees to remote work. The final decision on this issue will be made by the heads of the companies themselves.

