Next week will be decisive in the situation with the spread of coronavirus in Moscow. Mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin wrote about this on Friday, October 9, in his blog…

“Next week will be decisive in many ways. If it is possible to ensure strict implementation of the current restrictions, then there will be a chance to stop the growth of the incidence of coronavirus and stabilize the situation without additional, extremely undesirable restrictive measures, ”the statement said.

In addition, Sobyanin emphasized that over the past week, the loading of the Moscow metro has decreased by only 10-11% compared to September, which is not enough to reduce the growth of morbidity, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

Earlier that day, the mayor of Moscow said that nothing is planned to be closed in the capital due to the spread of coronavirus infection, stressing that this is “the very last step.”

The mayor called the previously adopted restrictive measures forced: the suspension of the social cards of schoolchildren and pensioners from October 9, the transfer of schools to two-week autumn holidays, the introduction of a remote work mode for 30% of company employees. The transfer to remote control will be supervised by the Association of Administrative and Technical Inspections of the city of Moscow.

The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, began at the end of December last year. The Chinese city of Wuhan became the hotbed of infection. For several months, the disease has spread to more than 210 countries of the world. On March 11, WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest data, 1,272,238 cases of coronavirus were detected in 85 regions in Russia. Over the entire period, 22,257 deaths were recorded, 1,009,421 people recovered.

