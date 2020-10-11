Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the city authorities will control the requirement to transfer employees of enterprises to remote work. According to him, this is the most favorable option for the economy to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“This is the most” light “option, when enterprises are not closed, none of the spheres of the economy is closed,” the mayor said in an interview with the TV channel Russia-1.

Sobyanin also noted that vaccination against COVID-19 will begin in a few weeks, while mass vaccination will be possible later.

“In a few months, there will definitely be a vaccine that can already be used to vaccinate people on an industrial scale,” the mayor said, recalling that there is a constant risk that there may be a person nearby who does not even suspect that he is infected with the coronavirus.

On October 9, Sobyanin said that the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the capital reached the April level, and the number of seriously ill patients also increased.

On October 7, the mayor said that the situation with the spread of coronavirus in the capital is not changing for the better.

