Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the authorities did not want to close the capital due to the coronavirus from an economic point of view, reports RIA News…

The mayor called this an extreme measure that the authorities can take to combat the spread of infection.

According to him, the number of tests for coronavirus has increased in the capital compared to the spring period. “We began to identify more asymptomatic patients,” Sobyanin said.

He also said that he does not consider the theory that the coronavirus has become less dangerous is objective.

Earlier, Sobyanin appealed to the residents of the capital in connection with the pandemic and urged them to get together and hold out for “a few more months” to avoid collapse.

Over the past 24 hours, 3 701 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Moscow. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 321 812 infections, 259 127 recoveries and 5530 deaths have been recorded in the capital.