The introduction of a ban on the launch of unmanned aerial vehicles in the city on Wednesday, May 3, was announced in its Telegramchannel, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The only exception, according to him, will be UAVs used by decisions of state authorities.

The mayor specified that the decision was made to prevent the unauthorized use of aircraft, which could hamper the work of law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, Sobyanin spoke about the preparation of the Moscow metro for the summer. He said that at all stations there is a general cleaning before the new season.