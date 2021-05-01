Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin assessed the situation with the coronavirus in the capital. He told about this in an interview with the Vesti program, reports TASS…

According to him, the current situation with COVID-19 is not critical, but there is an increase in the incidence, and therefore protective measures are still needed. “We need to beware,” Sobyanin said.

Earlier, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said that hospitals in the Moscow region would prepare reserve beds for patients with coronavirus in case of an increase in the spread of infection during the May holidays.

