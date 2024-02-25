Over the past 10 years, the number of visitors to Moscow parks has quadrupled, said Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

According to him, the concept of park space has completely changed. “We focused on walking distance from the house. Therefore, we are updating not only central parks, but also creating new ones in the districts,” wrote mayor on Telegram.

He recalled that the parks have free clubs and sections. There they conduct classes in ballroom dancing, zumba and drawing, organize creative master classes and environmental lectures, and also organize volleyball training. In the parks you can engage in cycling, jogging, workout, and walk along eco-trails.

The most popular summer project, “Yoga in the Parks,” took place in 28 locations last season. And as part of the “Summer in the Park” project, five recreation areas with outdoor swimming pools were opened in 2023. This winter, the city has equipped 82 ski slopes, 26 skating rinks with artificial turf and 19 with natural ice.

In addition, the parks host neighborhood events and major festivals. Among them are the children's art festival “Sky”, “Ice Moscow”, and the Moscow Jazz Festival.

Since 2011, over 1 thousand park areas have been landscaped in Moscow. New locations were created, including on the site of previously unused territories or industrial zones. Thus, in recent years the parks “Academichesky”, “Khodynskoye Pole”, “Brateevskaya Poima”, and a park on the Moskva River embankment in Kapotnya have appeared.