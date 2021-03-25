Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin assessed the healthcare system in the capital during the coronavirus pandemic on the Russia-1 TV channel. It is reported by TASS…

“Today we are holding practically on the same level – a slight increase, a slight decline, [ситуация] it has stabilized at a fairly low level, I would not say that it is at a very low level, but at such an acceptable level that health care can freely handle, ”he said.

According to Sobyanin, experts do not exclude a new surge in the incidence of COVID-19. He also added that the proportion of coronavirus cases among the elderly population, which is potentially at risk, has increased in the city.

Earlier, an infectious disease doctor, Professor Nikolai Malyshev said that restrictions on coronavirus in Moscow could be lifted by mid-summer, but only with a stable decrease in cases and active vaccination. According to him, the situation in Moscow has stabilized, but it is necessary for this trend to become stable.