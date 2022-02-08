Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin approved plans for the development of the city’s infrastructure for the current year. About this on Tuesday, February 8, informed press service of the city hall.

The ministry said in a statement that on February 8, the Moscow government considered the implementation of the state program of the capital “Sport of Moscow” in 2021 and tasks for 2022. Following the discussion, the mayor of the capital instructed to ensure the unconditional implementation of the plans for the development of sports infrastructure in 2022, the city news agency reports. “Moscow”.

Among the main tasks in the sports sector for the current year is an increase in the number of citizens who systematically go in for physical education and sports, up to 5.75 million people. At the end of 2021, the number of Muscovites systematically involved in sports increased to 5.3 million people, which is 2.5 times more than in 2010, writes NSN. During the year, 115 major tournaments and 19.3 thousand sporting events were held in Moscow. Among them are the world championships in beach football and rock climbing, the European championships in weightlifting. The athletes also competed in rowing and canoeing and took part in BMX freestyle and beach rugby. RIAMO.

In addition, the authorities plan to complete the construction of 22 sports infrastructure facilities. “Moscow 24”. In 2021, 19 large sports facilities were put into operation.

In addition, over 15,000 physical culture and sports events are planned to be held in the capital in 2022, writes RT.

At the end of November, immunologist Ilya Kukin warned about the dangers of sports for those who had recovered from COVID-19. According to the expert, many who have been ill want to return to their previous form in a short time and begin to actively train. However, this can lead to complications, because after the illness the body “is not yet able to take such loads.”

The immunologist recommended resuming training only a month after recovery.