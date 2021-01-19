The head of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, signed a decree approving the gasification program for housing and utilities, industrial and other organizations in the capital for 2021-2025. The press service of the mayor reports.

It is noted that earlier a high level of gasification was achieved in the capital – 100% of the “old” city territory. In this regard, it was decided to hold the main events in new territories. There will be built 87 km of high-pressure gas pipelines.

“Within the framework of the program, the comprehensive reconstruction of the existing gas networks will continue, including 13 high and medium pressure gas pipelines, through which gas is transported through water barriers,” the text of the document says. The executor of this program will be the Mosgaz enterprise.

By the way, since 2010, Mosgaz has been implementing a major program of modernization, increasing the reliability and efficiency of the city’s gas facilities. The wear rate of the networks was reduced from 36.8% to 29.5%. At the moment, an average of 100 km of gas networks are being reconstructed in the capital a year. The six largest backbone hydraulic fracturing units in the capital were renovated – Yuzhnaya GS, Ochakovskaya GS, Cherkizovskaya GS, Golovinskaya GS, Shchukino GS and Karacharovskaya GS. At the same time, in recent years, the trenchless method has become a priority method for reconstructing gas supply systems, which helps to avoid inconveniences for citizens.