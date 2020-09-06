Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin appreciated experiences of a brand new quarantine within the capital, urging residents to not consider rumors. On the identical time, the mayor harassed that the town authorities are prepared for a crucial growth of occasions. He instructed about this in an interview with “Outcomes of the week” on the TV channel NTV…

“They all the time frighten us with one thing, that is our life. We have to filter this stream of all types of rumors and hypothesis and stay an actual life. Some crucial state of affairs will come up, we’ll react to it. However you should not bury your self prematurely and say “horror-horror”. Let’s be extra optimistic, ”the mayor defined.

Earlier, in August, the mayor of the capital stated that the issue with the coronavirus will stay within the metropolis till the beginning of vaccinations. He famous that that is nonetheless a great distance off, explaining that regardless of the finished registration of the drug, it should endure additional analysis.

