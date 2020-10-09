Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin appealed to the residents of the capital in connection with the pandemic and urged them to get together and hold out for “a few more months” to avoid collapse. He stated this in air Channel One.

The mayor said that he understands the fatigue of people. “Of course, people are psychologically tired already <...>, all this is understandable, but we still need to hold out for several months [до вакцинации]”, – said the mayor.

Sobyanin added that the Moscow authorities provide complete information on the situation and “do not play a lie, do not go overboard and do not gloss over anything.”

Since October 9, preferential and free travel has been suspended in Moscow due to the coronavirus. The reduced fare for schoolchildren will not be available until the end of the holidays, October 18th. The student social card transport application will be temporarily blocked. The money already paid was promised to be transferred to a later date. Free travel for citizens over 65 and those with chronic diseases has been suspended until October 28.

On October 6, Moscow transferred online ticket sales to theaters and museums subordinate to the Moscow government – it is assumed that this will help control the occupancy of halls and avoid the closure of institutions. Enterprises and organizations in the capital were obliged to regularly send reports to the city government on the transfer of at least 30 percent of their employees to remote work – otherwise, employers will be fined.

Over the past 24 hours, 3 701 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Moscow. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 321 812 infections, 259 127 recoveries and 5530 deaths have been recorded in the capital.