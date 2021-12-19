Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the existing covenant restrictions still remain in the capital, the introduction of new ones, if necessary, will be announced in advance. The mayor revealed details about this in an interview on the TV channel. “Russia 1”…

“To live is the way we live, in those restrictions that exist, and if necessary, we will, of course, announce in advance,” the mayor explained, answering a question about the introduction of possible restrictions before the New Year holidays.

Sobyanin stressed that the city authorities make tough decisions about new antikidny measures only when the increase in the incidence in Moscow becomes poorly controlled or uncontrolled.

Earlier, the mayor announced the prolongation of the QR codes of the ill citizens. From December 20, they will be valid for 12 months instead of six.