Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin answered the citizens’ questions related to restrictions due to coronavirus. The mayor’s answers are published on his website Wednesday, October 7th.

“The situation with the spread of coronavirus infection is changing, unfortunately, not for the better,” Sobyanin admitted. A day earlier, on October 6, two anti-records were recorded in the capital at once – in the number of new infections and the number of hospitalizations, in connection with which the authorities had to open reserve hospitals in Sokolniki and Krylatskoye.

According to Sobyanin, the restrictions introduced decree of September 25, apply not only to residents over 65 years of age and people with chronic diseases, but also those who have already had COVID-19.

This is due to the fact that there is still no data on the duration of immunity after infection, and it is possible to understand whether a person has been ill only if he himself discloses his “covid” status by providing the appropriate certificate. This “separation of people who have been ill and not sick”, according to the mayor, can stimulate the black market for fake certificates.

Sobyanin also stressed that Muscovites suffering from diabetes must observe a home regime, since this disease is included in the corresponding scroll special conditions along with pregnancy and the postpartum period, the presence of neoplasms and transplanted organs.

Self-isolation for two weeks must also be observed by those who have contracted a family member with the coronavirus, Sobyanin recalled. Even if they personally test negative for COVID-19, they will still be issued a prescription with a code “03” – the so-called “quarantine sick leave.” The same sick leave can be obtained by pregnant women and citizens with chronic diseases.

If the buyer or visitor refuses to wear a mask and gloves, then the store or enterprise may refuse to serve him and require him to leave the territory of the outlet or organization, reminded Sobyanin, and this will not be considered a violation of consumer rights. In addition, the mayor stressed that the cost of one mask at metro and MCC stations has been reduced to 5 rubles, while for its absence they can be fined.

4,000 rubles constitutes a fine for refusing to use personal protective equipment (Article 3.18.1 of the Administrative Code of the city of Moscow)

In addition, shoppers in stores may complain about a violation of the mask regime in a particular store in the capital. To do this, you need to write an appeal to the Moscow government through the website mos.ru… Sobyanin promised that such an appeal would be considered by the department of trade and services of the city.

The mayor explained that the authorities do not oblige, but recommend that such educational institutions introduce a two-week vacation. “It is inconvenient for them to continue working as usual. After all, children from private schools attend city institutions of additional education at the same time, “Sobyanin said.

Among them is the suspension of reduced fares for schoolchildren and pensioners. Starting from Friday, October 9, social cards for both schoolchildren and pensioners will no longer be valid. The student restrictions will continue until the end of the two-week vacation, October 18, and the money already paid for travel is promised to be rescheduled. Free travel for seniors will not be available until 28 October.

In addition, enterprises and organizations were obliged to regularly send to the Moscow government a report on the transfer of at least 30 percent of workers to remote mode. Otherwise, employers will receive a fine under Article 20.6.1. Administrative Code (“Failure to comply with the rules of conduct in an emergency or threat of its occurrence”).

Also, in museums and theaters subordinate to the Moscow government, ticket sales will now be organized only in electronic form. Thanks to this, it will be possible to avoid the forced closure of theaters and museums, as well as to better control the maximum occupancy of the halls and observe the rules of seating of spectators, the authorities suggest.