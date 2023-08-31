A drone flying towards Moscow was shot down in the Voskresensky district of the Moscow region, informed Thursday, August 31, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

“There are no casualties or damage. Emergency services are on the scene,” he wrote.

According to Ministry of Defense Russia, an aircraft-type UAV was destroyed by the air defense forces on duty.

Earlier it was reported about the UAV shot down on Wednesday, August 30, in the Ruzsky district of the Moscow region.