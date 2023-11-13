Sobyanin: the new complex of cancer hospital No. 62 in Skolkovo will be launched in 2025

The treatment and diagnostic complex of Oncology Hospital No. 62 in Skolkovo is planned to open in 2025. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced such deadlines during an inspection of the construction progress of the facility on Monday, November 13. This was reported on the official portal mayor and government of the capital.

As the mayor said, the medical facility team was promised to build a completely new hospital from scratch in Skolkovo, since “the buildings on the existing site are obsolete,” and the site itself does not allow for large-scale reconstruction.

According to Sobyanin, today the main building is 60 percent complete, and construction has begun on the auxiliary building. “I think that in 2025, both the new building and the auxiliary intensive care building will be launched simultaneously, so the 62nd hospital and its wonderful staff should move to the new building in 2025,” the mayor concluded.

