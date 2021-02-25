Some of the restrictive measures in Moscow, introduced in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, may be removed in the next one or two months, announced the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin. He is quoted by RIA News Thursday, 25 February.

In particular, we are talking about a ban on holding festivals, he said.

The mayor stressed that the restrictions can be abandoned only if the epidemiological situation in the city further improves. “We see (…) a steady continuing trend towards a decrease in the incidence, although the number of cases is still quite decent, about 500-600 people are admitted to hospitals every day,” he said.

Earlier, Sobyanin said that the main remaining restrictions on coronavirus in the capital could be lifted by May. The speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko called similar terms, speaking about the abolition of most of the restrictions throughout the country.

In late January, Sobyanin issued a decree lifting the ban on restaurants and other entertainment establishments operating after 23:00. The rules for seating guests, established by Rospotrebnadzor, were left in force. Earlier in the same month, the ban on museums, libraries and other cultural institutions was lifted. Students of colleges, sports schools, and institutions of additional education returned to full-time education.

Over the past day, 1406 new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Moscow.