Sobyanin: Moscow and the region will pay compensation to victims in Crocus City

The victims of the tragedy at the Crocus City Hall concert hall will be paid monetary compensation. About this in my TelegramMoscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported to the channel on Saturday, March 23.

“Together with the Moscow region we will provide support to those affected by the tragedy at Crocus City Hall.

We will jointly pay monetary compensation to the victims from 500 thousand rubles to 3 million,” he wrote.

The mayor of the capital also clarified that Moscow will provide financial support to both Muscovites and non-Muscovites, and the Moscow region authorities will provide financial assistance to affected residents of the region.

“Also, together with the Moscow region, we will take upon ourselves the organization of the funerals of the victims. We continue to provide all necessary assistance with the involvement of city services. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” Sobyanin wrote.

Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations published a list of those hospitalized after the terrorist attack in Crocus. After the shooting and fire in the concert hall, 107 people were hospitalized. The Ministry of Health also published the first list of victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, consisting of 37 people.